Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,361 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,546,299. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $368.04 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $371.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

