20,350 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,650 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,604,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,713,000 after purchasing an additional 351,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after buying an additional 534,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 457,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,758,000 after buying an additional 1,209,645 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DFIV opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

