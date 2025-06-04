Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,286 shares during the quarter. Inhibrx comprises about 0.5% of Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Price Performance
INBX opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 million and a P/E ratio of 0.12. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
