Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy stock opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

