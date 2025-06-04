RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,426.72. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,690 shares of company stock worth $15,442,765. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

Arista Networks Trading Up 5.3%

ANET stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

