Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,136,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:MSI opened at $422.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.45 and a 200-day moving average of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $365.24 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

