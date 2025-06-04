Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 123,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.60 million, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

