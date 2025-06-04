Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 11,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of XOM opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

