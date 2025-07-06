Financial Comparison: Republic Services (RSG) versus Its Peers

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Republic Services to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Republic Services pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Republic Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Services has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Republic Services has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Republic Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.88% 18.28% 6.41% Republic Services Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $16.03 billion $2.04 billion 36.37 Republic Services Competitors $3.57 billion $273.35 million 30.24

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Republic Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Republic Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 9 12 2 2.70 Republic Services Competitors 324 1120 1895 131 2.53

Republic Services currently has a consensus target price of $252.68, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Republic Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Republic Services beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.