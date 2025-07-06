Critical Review: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auto Parts 4Less Group and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACV Auctions 0 2 9 0 2.82

ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $22.68, indicating a potential upside of 37.34%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and ACV Auctions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million N/A N/A ACV Auctions $674.16 million 4.19 -$79.70 million ($0.45) -36.70

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -12.51% -12.94% -5.75%

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

