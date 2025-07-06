Head to Head Analysis: Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) vs. Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kion Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kion Group and Bouygues”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.45 billion 0.63 $389.88 million $0.42 35.35 Bouygues $61.42 billion 1.36 $1.14 billion $3.03 14.60

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Kion Group. Bouygues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kion Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kion Group and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 0 0 1 3 3.75 Bouygues 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Kion Group and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 1.80% 3.37% 1.12% Bouygues 1.86% 7.52% 1.70%

Summary

Bouygues beats Kion Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates Ushuaïa TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musical entertainment and concert venue; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses, podcasts, music production, and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; and mobile and fixed network services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

