Contrasting fuboTV (FUBO) and Its Rivals

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare fuboTV to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 4.42% -36.53% -8.49% fuboTV Competitors -5.68% 0.09% 0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for fuboTV and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 1 2 2.83 fuboTV Competitors 516 2105 3287 69 2.49

Risk & Volatility

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. As a group, “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies have a potential downside of 5.69%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than its competitors.

fuboTV has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.64 billion -$172.25 million 18.53 fuboTV Competitors $6.18 billion -$19.67 million -4.96

fuboTV’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

fuboTV competitors beat fuboTV on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

