Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) and Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Head to Head Contrast

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) and Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestle has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Projects and Nestle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Projects N/A N/A -50.71% Nestle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Projects $1.53 million 3.38 -$65.39 million N/A N/A Nestle $103.78 billion 2.48 $12.36 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Bolt Projects and Nestle”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nestle has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bolt Projects and Nestle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Projects 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nestle 2 7 0 1 2.00

Nestle has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.08%. Given Nestle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nestle is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nestle shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nestle beats Bolt Projects on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Nestle

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

