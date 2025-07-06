Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – July 6th

AltC Acquisition, OLO, Sharplink Gaming, SolarEdge Technologies, Wolfspeed, Bit Digital, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are still growing and less established, their share prices tend to be more volatile than those of larger companies. Investors in small caps often seek portfolio diversification and the potential for higher long-term returns, albeit with greater risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,869,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

OLO (OLO)

Olo, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,516,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 506.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,808,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Sharplink Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $124.12.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,478,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,119. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 209,766,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,300,045. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 77,334,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $630.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 5.25. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

SV traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $35.88. 5,842,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

