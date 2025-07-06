Top Toy Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Take-Two Interactive Software, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and market toys, games and related children’s entertainment products. Because they fall under the consumer discretionary sector, their performance tends to be highly sensitive to seasonal trends (especially the holiday buying season) and overall consumer confidence. Investors in toy stocks often look for indicators of retail demand, supply-chain stability and brand strength to gauge future sales growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $986.27. 1,101,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,005.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,068,909. The company has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,343. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,472. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,656. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $114.31. 2,041,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,806. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $101.76. 2,140,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,657. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $108.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

