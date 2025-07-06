Best Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

Chubb, Norfolk Southern, and Deere & Company are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the farming value chain—from seed and fertilizer producers to farm-equipment manufacturers and food processors. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as weather conditions, commodity prices, technological advances, and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $281.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,089. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average of $282.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $262.50. The stock had a trading volume of 928,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,299. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day moving average of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $517.50. The stock had a trading volume of 470,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,782. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.47 and a 200-day moving average of $475.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

