Bush Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 21.7% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $308.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $308.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

