Best Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – July 6th

Vertiv, Shopify, HubSpot, Expedia Group, Mondelez International, GoDaddy, and Omnicom Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are publicly traded shares in companies whose primary business is operating online platforms for social networking, content sharing, and digital interaction (for example, Meta Platforms, Twitter or Snap). Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the firms’ ability to grow user engagement and monetize that engagement through advertising, subscriptions, or other digital services. The performance of social media stocks often hinges on user‐base expansion, changes in ad spending, regulatory developments, and shifts in platform trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.92. 4,003,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,627. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 3,773,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,025. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded up $14.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,582. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.77, a P/E/G ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.50.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $5.64 on Friday, reaching $176.65. 1,429,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. 3,342,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,088,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

GDDY stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.37. 1,157,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,986. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

