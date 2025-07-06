Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Today – July 6th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks represent the equity shares of companies that design, produce, and market high-end, premium-priced products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury automobiles, and upscale accessories—primarily to affluent consumers. These stocks typically command strong brand loyalty and pricing power, but their performance can be sensitive to global economic cycles, currency fluctuations, and shifts in discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. 739,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,851. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. New York Times has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 1,908,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,925. The firm has a market cap of $603.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,367. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

