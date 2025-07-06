China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) & Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Head to Head Review

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) and China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tutor Perini and China Railway Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tutor Perini -3.35% -11.64% -3.28% China Railway Construction N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tutor Perini and China Railway Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tutor Perini 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Railway Construction 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tutor Perini presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Tutor Perini’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than China Railway Construction.

65.0% of Tutor Perini shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Tutor Perini shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tutor Perini and China Railway Construction”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tutor Perini $122.93 billion 0.02 -$163.72 million ($2.88) -16.73 China Railway Construction $160.80 billion N/A $3.69 billion N/A N/A

China Railway Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Tutor Perini.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers range of services in various specialized building markets, such as hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional and detention facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for civil and building construction projects in industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers pre-construction planning and project management services comprising planning and scheduling of the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractor services; and self-performed construction services consisting of site work, concrete forming and placement, and steel erection. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in May 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About China Railway Construction

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations. The Construction Operations segment engages in the construction of infrastructure, such as railways, highways, metropolitan railways, bridges, tunnels, and real estate projects, as well as housing, municipal engineering, water conservancy and hydropower, and airport and wharf projects. The Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations segment offers survey, design, and consultancy services for civil engineering and infrastructure construction, such as railways, highways and urban rail transport, etc. The Manufacturing Operations segment is involved in the research and development, production, and sale of mechanical equipment comprising railway track maintenance machinery and tunnel boring machinery, as well as manufactures track system, etc. The Real Estate Development Operations segment engages in the development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial properties. The Other Business Operations segment includes trade and logistics, finance and insurance, and highway operations. The company also provides investment services; and purchases and sells goods and materials. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd.

