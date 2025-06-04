5,500 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Alpha Wealth Funds LLC

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 1.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4,299.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Bruker by 274.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

Bruker Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

