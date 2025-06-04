Benin Management CORP Has $139,000 Position in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP owned approximately 0.13% of SR Bancorp worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

SR Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William P. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,894. This trade represents a 2.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Orbach acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,925. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $280,909 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded SR Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on SRBK

SR Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.