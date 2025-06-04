Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $353.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 59.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 129.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 985.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $285,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Stories

