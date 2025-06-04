Iams Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 129,437 First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of FTCB opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

