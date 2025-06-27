Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 568 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 173,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $292.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $271.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $170.48 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.