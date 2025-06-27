Old North State Wealth Management LLC Buys 266 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.23. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

