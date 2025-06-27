Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 51,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $214.45 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

