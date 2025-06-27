SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Oakworth Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 369.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 95,534 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 176.5% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $306.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $214.45 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

