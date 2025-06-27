Holistic Planning LLC Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of T opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.