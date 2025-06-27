Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.78 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $214.45 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.41 and a 200-day moving average of $278.74. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.