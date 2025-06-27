Tepp RIA LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tepp RIA LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Tepp RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 132,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
