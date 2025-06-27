Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 7,131 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $128.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

