Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 272,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $69.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

