Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,244 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VOO stock opened at $564.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.40 and a 200-day moving average of $533.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $565.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

