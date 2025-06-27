Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Shares of DE opened at $508.34 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.31 and a 200-day moving average of $472.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

