Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Ashford Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ashford Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $494.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

