Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 47,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

