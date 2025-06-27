NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

