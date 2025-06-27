Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,504 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%

IJR stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

