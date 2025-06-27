Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

