Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 12,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

