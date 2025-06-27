PDS Planning Inc Buys 1,115 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $257,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

