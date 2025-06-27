Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.