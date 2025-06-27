Top Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, and Chevron are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the production of goods and provision of related services, such as machinery, aerospace, construction, and transportation. Investors often view these stocks as sensitive to economic cycles, since demand for industrial products tends to rise during expansions and fall in downturns. They are commonly included in sector-based indices to track the health of the manufacturing and infrastructure segments of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.03 on Tuesday, hitting $343.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,683,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,416,806. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.14 and a 200 day moving average of $331.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $8.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.91. 15,189,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,376,237. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.98 and its 200 day moving average is $213.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $5.44 on Tuesday, reaching $127.52. 14,288,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,426,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $300.97. 2,628,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.04. Accenture has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $251.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Read More