Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Balefire LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

