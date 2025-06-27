Aspect Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

