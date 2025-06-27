Top Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 24th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the telecommunications industry, providing services such as voice, data, internet and wireless communications. These companies often own extensive network infrastructure—like fiber‐optic cables, cell towers and satellites—and generate steady cash flows from subscription‐based business models. Investors in telecom stocks typically look for income through dividends and potential capital appreciation driven by technological upgrades and expanding service coverage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.30. 17,143,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,384,983. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.28.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $13.21 on Tuesday, hitting $993.61. 852,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $968.01 and a 200-day moving average of $968.25.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,704,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,427. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.08.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.50 and its 200-day moving average is $217.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,187.50 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $314.03.

