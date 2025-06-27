Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5,800.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $433.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $434.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

