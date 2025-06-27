Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6%

PM stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.43. The company has a market capitalization of $281.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.