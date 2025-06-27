Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 207 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $363.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $361.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

